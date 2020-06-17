iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,476 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

