iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after buying an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,969,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,281,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $206.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

