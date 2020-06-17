Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,384,769.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.66. 707,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,347. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $647,840,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $320,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

