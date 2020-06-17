Jill Woodworth Sells 40,000 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jill Woodworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $1,583,400.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 9,100,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.