Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. 4,620,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,925. The stock has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

