Joseph C. Cook III Sells 22,195 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 22,195 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $880,475.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,101.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSTL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

