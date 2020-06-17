JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. The company has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

