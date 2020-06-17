Karen Blasing Sells 14,083 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,507. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

