Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $538,500.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 246,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,405. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

