Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 15th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 290,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.47. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$617,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at C$16,565,182. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,911 in the last ninety days.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.