Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.04

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.04 and traded as high as $96.69. Kier Group shares last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 441,570 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.