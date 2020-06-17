Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 430,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

