Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.71

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.71 and traded as high as $200.70. Kingfisher shares last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 6,630,621 shares traded.

KGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 174 ($2.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 224 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 196.80 ($2.50).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

