Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

