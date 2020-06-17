Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,537,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.