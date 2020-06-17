Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 6,683.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $275.97. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,694. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average is $271.32. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

