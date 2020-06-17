Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage Sells 18,857 Shares

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,951.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Salvage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39.

Shares of TREE traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,694. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.32. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lendingtree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lendingtree by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lendingtree by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.40.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

