Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,278,000.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.78 per share, with a total value of $3,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,794,877.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Corp Loews purchased 23,738 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $747,509.62.

On Thursday, June 11th, Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corp Loews purchased 93,384 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16.

L traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,570. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

