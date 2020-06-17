London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $717,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.97. 1,786,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,188. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

