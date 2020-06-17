London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

BABA traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $223.68. 7,739,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

