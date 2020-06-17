London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

