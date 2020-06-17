London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 284 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.55.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.83 on Wednesday, hitting $449.96. 316,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,216. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

