Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.92. 450,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,154. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.