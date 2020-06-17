Luminus Management LLC Buys 1,514,232 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 132.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy comprises 1.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.64% of Parsley Energy worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,117.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,124,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

