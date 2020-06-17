Luminus Management LLC Buys Shares of 604,200 Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 604,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 1,451,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Cameco’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

