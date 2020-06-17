Luminus Management LLC Invests $17.98 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,982,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

PSX traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 200,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

