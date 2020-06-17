Luminus Management LLC Sells 314,433 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Luminus Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 97.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314,433 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.11. 28,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

