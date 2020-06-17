Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

