Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd
