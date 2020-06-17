Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.70

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.70 and traded as high as $72.76. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 600 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $668.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

