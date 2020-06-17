Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.33 on Tuesday, hitting $411.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $411.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

