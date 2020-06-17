Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,446.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $992.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,386.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,345.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

