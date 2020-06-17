Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,368,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 855,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,839,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

