Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.85. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 213,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

