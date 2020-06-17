Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.05. 1,566,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

