Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 240.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Match Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,554. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

