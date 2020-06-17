Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 10,156,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

