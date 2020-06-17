Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

MSFT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. 24,324,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,717,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

