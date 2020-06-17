Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.08. Minoan Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 285,930 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.48.

Get Minoan Group alerts:

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.