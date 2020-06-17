Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.57. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Earnings History for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.