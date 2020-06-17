Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.57. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

