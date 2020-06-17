Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.25

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.38. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 17,810 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSADY shares. ValuEngine lowered Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

