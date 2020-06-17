Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $13.00. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,418,285 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group PLC will post -2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

