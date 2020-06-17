Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by WL Ross & Co. LLC

WL Ross & Co. LLC raised its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,868,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Navigator comprises 46.0% of WL Ross & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WL Ross & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Navigator worth $97,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navigator by 80.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 123,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,248 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NVGS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 12,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $391.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.08. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

