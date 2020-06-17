Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NBW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.