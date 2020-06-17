Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of NBW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.81.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
