Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.35

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.35 and traded as low as $64.65. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 1,841,395 shares trading hands.

NRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Newriver Reit to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.14 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $226.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.78.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

