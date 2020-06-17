NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $105,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $249.00. 105,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average of $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.