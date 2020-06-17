Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) is Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.2% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.01. 74,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,510. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

