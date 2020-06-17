Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 213,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 1,038,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

