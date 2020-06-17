Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. 6,095,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

