Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.85. 4,214,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.