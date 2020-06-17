Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,426 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

